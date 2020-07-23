General News

Eat humble pie and recall Domelevo - Amoako Baah to Akufo-Addo

Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Political Scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has admonished President Akufo-Addo to consider calling back the embattled Auditor-General (A-G), Mr. Daniel YaoDomevelo to the office since the decision to compel the latter to take his accumulated leave falls flat.

“Today, I have added my voice Mr. President. Try to reconsider your decision. The case is even before Court and why do you interject yourself in it?” He appealed during his self-broadcast on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to the former KNUST Lecturer, it is hamartia for the President to order Mr. Daniel Yao Domevelo to take long as a six month leave as public servant who is known to be putting the government on it toes in the corruption fight the State is embarking on.

“Please don’t get me wrong. I’m not doing it because I haven’t got any position. This is what I am. You heard me talking when Mahama was a President”, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a former NPP National Chairman hopeful cast out doubts ahead of the coming polls.



“I have one question, if a man is doing his work as Auditor-General and he has disagreement with the Senior Minister and the President comes in to say proceed on leave, he should proceed on leave for doing what? …for doing his job well or not doing his job”, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah asked rhetorically.

