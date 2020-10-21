Education Minister hands over 16 4X4 vehicles to Regional Directors of Education

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh handing over the keys of one of the vehicles to a Director

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has handed over 16 Toyota Landcruiser Prado 4 x 4 vehicles to all Regional Directors of Education.

The vehicles were handed to the Directors on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a short ceremony at the Ministry of Education in Accra on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



In March 2020, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of the President, presented Isuzu double cabin Pickup Trucks to all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Education Offices to support their management and supervision roles.



The Ministry has also provided over 2,000 motorbikes to circuit supervisors to aid in their frontline roles.



The event on Wednesday was in furtherance of the government’s commitment to providing the requisite tools and logistics personnel at the forefront of the reforms government is pursuing in the education sector.

The reforms, according to the government, is aimed at improving learning outcomes in Ghana.



Dr. Prempeh said he was confident that the vehicles will properly be taken care of and put to the use for which they have been provided.



He urged the Directors who have received the vehicles to ensure maximum efficiency and support the government’s plans for the education sector.