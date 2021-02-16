Education ministry denies causing financial loss over math set purchase

Former Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Education Ministry has denied causing financial loss in the award of the contract for the supply of the mathematical sets following the arrest of the supplier.

The CEO of Bluegrass Limited has been arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau for allegedly failing to supply over 853,000 pieces of the mathematical sets after winning the contract.



Excerpts of a statement issued by the ministry read “on the 12th March of 2019, the ministry wrote to the PPA for approval to procure the items by sole sourcing due to the urgency of having the instruments in place for the 2020 WASSCE in accordance with the public procurement act at a price of GH¢75 per item, totaling GH¢63,975,675.



“Unfortunately, the delivery of the items for the May/June 2020 WASSE was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions which affected production abroad and the first batch did not arrive in time for the benefit of the candidates.”

It went on “however candidates for the 2021 and beyond will benefit from them and the intention is to purchase them for all senior high school students to enable them to familiarize themselves with the items in preparation for their examinations.”



“The first batch that was received has been paid for and payment for the remainder will be made upon receipt.”



The statement added “the minister does not know the CEO of Bluegrass limited in person. And until his voting on Friday 11th February 2021 was not aware of his earlier arrest by the National Intelligence Bureau on the 29th of January 2021."