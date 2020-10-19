Education should not be compromised - Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has advised that the country should not compromise on the need to offer free and basic education for every child in the country.

Education has become a major priority in the manifestos of the various political parties particularly the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress ahead of the 2020 elections general elections.



Stressing on the need to educate the entire citizenry, the former president stated that education will help shape the narrative in the country; adding that it will also help bridge the gap between the privilege and the less privileged in the society.



Kufuor, who introduced the ‘Free Basic School’ policy to enable every Ghanaian child to get access to basic education in the country made this statement when speaking to Grace Yaa Agyemang in an interview on the Daakye Kanea podcast video, monitored by GhanaWeb.



“What I will wish for the new generation is that the world is moving very much on knowledge, so there should be no compromise on education.



“This is why I also subscribe that there should be governance/government which will ensure that all humans are given equality of opportunities, and that can only be done with more and more education and nothing else.”

The former President added, “So like the Free Compulsory Basic Education which was started by my government and the current Free SHS, we prepare the human mind with that.



“A person is not dead till the doctor declares that your brain is dead and education is for the development of the brains, “he concluded.



Watch the video below from minute 22:



