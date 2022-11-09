Effah Dartey explains why Aisha Huang wept after first sitting

Alleged Chinese illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang, could not hold back her tears in court on Wednesday, November 9, as she was once again denied bail during the first sitting of her case.

Aisha Huang has been denied bail on more than three occasions following her re-arrest in September 2022.



After the court proceedings on Wednesday, November 9, the lawyer of the alleged Chinese galamsey kingpin, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, while addressing the press, said that Ashiya Huang cried because she was very sad about her treatment.



“My client was crying mainly because she has been in custody since her arrest, and anytime an application is made for bail, she is turned down.



“Naturally every human being will react the manner she did. I felt sorry for her and it is not a pleasant thing to be in prison. I have been there before on two occasions under President Liman and President Rawlings. And I can assure you, pray to God that you never go to prison,” he said.



Meanwhile, the first witness in the case, Aisha Huang, who has been arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), has made his appearance in court.

Supt. Ransford Aborabora of the Ghana Immigration Service, the first witness, told the court that he was part of the enforcement team that first chanced on her illegal activities.



The witness told the court that on May 6, 2017, he led a team to Obuasi, where they stormed a site where galamsey activities were ongoing.



This was during the period that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had placed a ban on the activities of small-scale mining in the country.



Supt. Aborabora told the court that regardless of this, they had received intel to the effect that some people were flouting the directive and had been mining at the said site.



He said that upon reaching the location, they were able to arrest four Chinese nationals, one of whom was called Gao Gin.

He also told the court that Gao told them that they were working for Aisha Huang and that their passports were even with her.



The witness added that the team then took videos and pictures as evidence, which he tendered into court.



