Effah-Dartey takes on Abu Jinapor over Aisha Huang comment

Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, lead Counsel for embattled Chinese En Huang

The lead Counsel for embattled Chinese businesswoman, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, has said that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor must apologize for his comment that the accused will be in custody during her trials.

According to Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, his comments are prejudicial, adding that he is not a judge to make such a conclusion.



Abu Jinapor at a press conference said Aisha Huang will be in police custody as long as the case is being heard.



He added that the “the suggestion was that nothing will be done to this woman, she is so connected all the way to the top… [but]she has been charged with the severest of the offences.”



Reacting to the comments by the lands minister, the lawyer for the accused Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey said “It is not a factual representation of what happened in the court



“He should come out openly to apologise. You are not a judge, why should you say that an accused person will remain in custody for as long as the case travels even if five years.“What he has said is very prejudicial.

” Abu Jinapor should know that he is a Minister, tomorrow he may lose his job and join us at the bar and appear in court. How dare he says that?” 3news.com quoted Nkrabea Effah-Dartey.



On October 11, 2022, Chinese National, Aisha Huang, who is in court for her involvement in illegal mining activities (galamsey) in Ghana was remanded in police custody by the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court.



Presiding Judge Lydia Osei Marfo, during a sitting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, refused the plea of her lawyer, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, after the latter argued that his client deserved bail.



According to the judge, all arguments previously made against his plea for bail, including his client's flight risk, remain and will not be changed.



NYA/KPE