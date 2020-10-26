Efforts underway to get persons behind Odododiodio clash – Police

DSP Afia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer

Public Relations Officer for the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge, has said investigations are currently underway to arrest individuals behind the violence that erupted in the Odododiodoo constituency.

This comes after some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) were wounded following a clash between them on October 25, 2020. The incident happened at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency on the Mills Highway at a junction called One Way.



Videos circulating on social media showed the supporters in party colours and holding party paraphernalia throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other.



Both parties are blaming each other for provoking the youth to fight against themselves.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye is the NDC incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency while Nii Lante Bannerman is the aspiring Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News DSP Afia Tenge said calm has been restored in the area as some security personnel have been deployed to protect the area.



“No arrests have been made yet, but the situation is calm and efforts are underway to get some persons whose names have been mentioned for allegedly initiating the right to be arrested as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the police have intensified its presence in the area to prevent any reprisal attacks,” she said.



She also cautioned the general public to desist from violence ahead of December 7 elections.



“The police will also use this medium to continue to admonish all supporters of all political parties especially the youth to desist from engaging in violent acts as we prepare for the 2020 general elections. No matter what happens, let’s choose peace over violence, for violence does not pay. We are all one people and as such, let us learn to settle our differences through peaceful means,” she advised.