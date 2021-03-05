Eight MPs to sponsor Private Members Bill Against LGBTQ

File photo: Parliament of Ghana

Some Eight (8) Members of Parliament are taking steps to sponsor a Private Member's bill in Parliament aimed at criminalizing LGBT in the country.

The MPs include Hon George Nartey MP for Ningo Prampram, Hon Ntim Fordjour MP for Assin South, Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa MP for North Tongu, Hon Helen Adjoa Ntosu MP for Krachi West, Hon Emmanuel Bedzra MP for Ho West, and Hon Kwaku Asante- Boateng MP for Asante Akim South, Hon Andy Appiah- Kubi MP for Asante Akim North and Hon Francisca Oteng Mensah MP for Kwabre East.



Hon George Nartey MP for Ningo Prampram made this known in a statement he made in Parliament on behalf of the eight (8) Members of Parliament in condemnation of the practice of LGBTQI.



He described LGBTQI as a complete attack on the culture and tradition of the country and a violation of the country's laws.



The MP for Assin South Hon Rev Ntim Fordjour condemned the practice of LGBTQI and described the practice as an abomination. He said everyone has a right but such rights must be exercised within the context of the law.

Contributing to the statement, the MP for Bawku Central Hon Mahama Ayariga emphasized the need for people to distinguish between Freedom of Association, Advocacy, and Belief from the practice of LGBTQI.



Making his comment on the issue, the Majority Whip and MP for Nsawam / Adoagyire Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh condemned the practice of LGBT and said beliefs and practices that frown on the culture and laws of the country must not be encouraged.



The Majority Whip said morality and Godliness must always be upheld by all people in the country.