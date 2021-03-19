Eight dead in gory accident on Wa-Sawla highway, 22 others injured

The deceased were sent to the Wa Hospital Mortuary for identification and burial

At least eight people have been confirmed dead following a gory motor crash on the Wa-Sawla highway in the Savannah Region on Thursday.

Twenty-two others are also in critical condition after a Wa-Kumasi bound Sprinter bus with registration number AS 3022-15 somersaulted and crashed into a bush in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.



According to the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Command, the 23-seater Sprinter bus was from Wa in the Upper West Region heading towards Kumasi on Thursday 18 March 2021.



At about 11 am, upon reaching the outskirts of the district, a wooden storage box fell off from another bus that overtook the Sprinter bus.

The Sprinter then ran over the chop box, bursting a tyre before crashing into a bush.



The Sawla police have confirmed the incident, saying the 22 injured passengers are being treated at the Sawla District Hospital.



