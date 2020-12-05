Eight women in Volta Parliamentary race

Former Tourism Minister Madam Dzifa Gomashie

A total of eight women have listed among contestants for Parliamentary seats in the Volta Region.

Five of the number, represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and includes Madams Dela Sowah, Angela Alorwu-Tay, and Jocelyn Tetteh, incumbents for Kpando, South Day, and North Dayi Constituencies respectively.



Madam Dzifa Gomashie, a 55-year-old former Tourism Minister under the NDC, and Professor Margaret Kweku, 57, and who also was a former municipal chief executive under the Party, would be clawing votes for the first time in the Ketu South and Hohoe Constituencies respectively.



The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), a new political front, has also presented female two candidates in the Region- Henyo Dometor, a 46-year-old Christian faith worker, and Doris Ama Amewugah, a 44-year-old trader.



Henyo Dometor is contesting the Ketu South seat, and Doris Amewugah vies for Ho West.



The National Democratic Party (NDP) has one female candidate contesting a seat in the Region.

Rejoice Aku Makeba, a 36 year old teacher, is making her debut run for the Ho Central Constituency.



She holds a BA in Psychology and Business Studies from the University of Ghana.



In all, 63 candidates are challenging for the Region’s 18 constituencies, among who are 14 incumbents of the NDC.



The NDP produced candidates for seven constituencies, the LPG produced for five, and GUM managed to bring up four for election in the Region.



The CPP has five candidates, while the PPP, and the APC produced two each.

The PNC and the GCPP has a candidate each, and Kpando has emerged as the only Constituency in Volta with independent candidates - Isaac Newton Nyagbe, 31, a court registrar, and Samuel Kodzosika, a 49 year old businessman.



Candidate age distribution begins at a 24 year old farmer contesting the North Dayi seat on the ticket of the LPG, and ends at the 67 year old DCE of South Dayi, who is running on the wings of the NPP.



Eleven of the candidates are in the teaching profession, seven into business and finance management, while five registered as pastors or working in the faith ministry.



Five also listed as entrepreneurs, five in the health professions, and four labouring at law-related endeavors.



There are also three farmers, a city guard, players in ICT, fashion, media and communications, arts and entertainment.