Ejisu Municipal police ready for the December elections – Ngissah

File Photo: Ghana Police Service

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Stephen Tane Ngissah, Ejisu Divisional Police Commander says the police are well prepared to ensure violent free elections on December 07, this year.

He said the police together with the Municipal Election Security Task Force was putting in place pragmatic measures to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.



He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Ejisu that his men were ready to ensure that all registered voters exercised their franchise in a peaceful manner in the Municipality.



ACP Ngissah stressed the need for the Electoral Commission to put its acts in order to ensure that all the needed materials were ready on time during the election’s day to reduce agitations.



All the machines should also be tested to ensure that they were working perfectly and where necessary, reserve ones put in place to help prevent any inconvenience which could raise tensions in polling centres.

ACP Ngissah said as part of the measures, the security task force would meet all the political parties in the municipality to have discussions on the various measures put in place and the need for them to counsel their followers to abide by all the electoral rules.



He advised party activists to desist from insulting comments and other acts that could trigger confusion in their communities.



ACP Ngissah said the police would not sit down unconcern for few individuals to cause mayhem before, during and after the elections and urged trouble makers to rethink and stay calm.



He said the security agencies were prepared and urged the people not to be afraid but conduct themselves well to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections on December 07.