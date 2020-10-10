Ekow Quansah was much appreciated and loved by his constituents - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at the news of the murder of Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford.

The MP was shot by suspected contract killers when he was returning from a campaign rally at Nkusukum Mankessim on the Abeadze Duadze road on Friday at 1 am.



The death of the MP, the President said has made the day a sad one for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana as a whole.



“I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning. It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.

According to hm, his last encounter with Ekow Kwansa Hayford was on 30th June, this year, when he commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in the Mfantseman constituency.



Meanwhile, the President noted that when he visited the constituency, he observed that the people really appreciated and loved Ekow Kwansa Hayford, calling on the police to bring perpetrators to book.



“By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible. My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.