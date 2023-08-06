Electing Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer will be the best and most strategic decision for our party - Dan Botwe

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former General Secretary of the NPP and MP for Okere Constituency, Dan Botwe says the NPP electing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will be the best and most strategic decision for the party for the 2024 elections.

Addressing party stakeholders in the Okere Constituency on Sunday as part of Dr. Bawumia's campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Dan Botwe, who is also the Minister for Local Government and Regional Integration, said, going into the 2024 elections, the NPP ought to be strategic in its decision making, and there cannot be a better decision for the party than electing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia As flagbearer.



"Since we started this flagbearership campaign, I have not spoken. But today I will speak. I was elected General Secretary of the NPP 25 years ago. I have had experience working under several stalwarts of the Party. I know the NPP very well. I know very well all the 10 people contesting. But I am here at Okere saying this. That anyone who knows me knows that I speak the truth and you cannot influence me with anything," Dan Botwe said.

"I love all the aspirants, but I love the NPP more. My friends in the NPP, if we look at what is happening in Ghana and NPP now, we are looking into the future. Based on my knowledge of the Party and judging from what is happening, I want to say and ask all of you to go and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."