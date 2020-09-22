Election 2020: 10 takeaways for health professionals in the NDC's peoples' Manifesto'

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The NDC's "Peoples' Manifesto" keeps making the headway in Ghana's daily Political discussion, as the party's Communication Department keeps highlighting what the next John Mahama administration plans to implement for the people of Ghana.

In its latest release on Tuesday 22nd September, the National Communication Bureau talks about the 10 takeaways for the health professionals should John Mahama win the December 2020 Election.



1. Implement tax waivers in order to assist health workers to acquire means of transport (Vehicles) to respond to emergency calls.



2. Establish a housing scheme for health workers and provide residential facilities at all health facilities for health workers.



3. Revise and expand the definition of frontline workers and harmonize disparities in the salaries and conditions of work of health workers.



4. Amend the National Pensions Act, to allow health professionals who have contributed to SSNIT for 10 years and above, to collateralize their contributions for mortgage loans.

5. Employ the backlog of all unemployed qualified health professionals.



6. Support health professionals with insurance to cushion them from unintended consequences of their practice.







7. Support bilateral and other exchange programmes for our health personnel to expose them to best practices around the world, whiles supporting the pursuit of professional development by health workers.



8. Establish a Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule Endowment Fund for medical and surgical specialists training.

9. Scale up the training of Physician Assistants and emergency physicians, as well as create more jobs for community nurses and other health professionals through the implementation of free primary health care.



10. Institute a National Health Workers’ Day and establish an award scheme for deserving individual workers and best facilities (including private sector facilities).





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.