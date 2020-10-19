Election 2020: 12 out of 17 presidential aspirants cleared to contest

President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama have been cleared by the EC to contest

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that 12 presidential candidates out of 17 who filed their nominations for the upcoming 2020 elections have been cleared to contest.

The Commission has also disqualified five presidential candidates out of the 17 who initially submitted their nomination forms.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa explained that the five disqualified candidates had amongst other things, presented forged signatures to the Commission and also had IT issues with their forms.



She noted that the cases have been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for further investigations to be carried out.

They are independent candidates Kofi Koranteng, Marrick Kofi Gane and political party flagbearers, Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP) and Kwasi Busumburu of the People’s Action Party (PAP).



The EC Chairperson further noted that filing fee for disqualified aspirants will be refunded in due course.



Meanwhile, all three female presidential aspirants have been cleared to contest in the December 7 polls.