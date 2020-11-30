Election 2020: 17,027,641 eligible voters captured ahead of the December polls

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020

Election 2020: 17,027,641 eligible voters captured ahead of the December polls

A total of 17,027,641 eligible voters have been captured in the final voters register ahead of the December 7 elections.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, providing an update to the media, said of the total number of registered voters, females amounted to 8,810,283 while males amounted to 8,217,358.



This is represented by 51.74 percent for females and 48.26 percent for males captured in the voters register respectively.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, November 30, Jean Mensa giving a regional breakdown said the Greater Accra had the highest number of female and male registrants.



While the lowest figure of female and male registrants came from the North East region.

Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of the four-year constitutional mandate.



See the full list of valid registrants per region below



Region and Number of Valid Voters



Western: 1,187,333



Central: 1,567,756

Greater Accra: 3,528,996



Volta: 924,116



Eastern: 1,641,050



Ashanti: 3,019,178



Western North: 468,683

Ahafo: 316,970



Bono: 653,378



Bono East: 594,610



Oti: 358,552



Northern: 1,050,016

Savannah: 298,404



Upper West: 469,753



North East: 289,529



Upper East: 659,317



Total: 17,027,641