3
Menu
News

Election 2020: 17,027,641 eligible voters captured ahead of the December polls

New Voters Registration 620x406 Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020

Mon, 30 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: 17,027,641 eligible voters captured ahead of the December polls

A total of 17,027,641 eligible voters have been captured in the final voters register ahead of the December 7 elections.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, providing an update to the media, said of the total number of registered voters, females amounted to 8,810,283 while males amounted to 8,217,358.

This is represented by 51.74 percent for females and 48.26 percent for males captured in the voters register respectively.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, November 30, Jean Mensa giving a regional breakdown said the Greater Accra had the highest number of female and male registrants.

While the lowest figure of female and male registrants came from the North East region.

Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of the four-year constitutional mandate.

See the full list of valid registrants per region below

Region and Number of Valid Voters

Western: 1,187,333

Central: 1,567,756

Greater Accra: 3,528,996

Volta: 924,116

Eastern: 1,641,050

Ashanti: 3,019,178

Western North: 468,683

Ahafo: 316,970

Bono: 653,378

Bono East: 594,610

Oti: 358,552

Northern: 1,050,016

Savannah: 298,404

Upper West: 469,753

North East: 289,529

Upper East: 659,317

Total: 17,027,641

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: