Election 2020: 5000 NDC members in New Edubiase vow to vote 'skirt and blouse'

Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the New Edubiase Constituency in the Ashanti region have threatened to vote against the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections, Abdul Salam Adams if he is not changged by the party's leadership.

The group calling itself the 'Aggrieved NDC Members' in New Edubiase who claims to have a membership of over five thousand people has threatened to vote for the candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, George Boahen Oduro.



According to the group, the candidate was imposed on the nine hundred and thirty six (936) delegates of the NDC in the constituency who should have been given the chance to vote for a preferred candidate inspite of several calls on the leadership to adhere to due process before Mr. Abdul Salam’s acclamation last year.



A statement read by the group at a press conference in New Edubiase on Tuesday September, 15 copied to Mynewsgh.com cited a breach of “Article 46 clause (8) section b” of the NDC constitution which frown upon “Anti-party conduct that interfere and that put the party in ridicule, hatred or contempt” against the current crop of the party’s executives in the constituency and the candidate, Mr. Abdul Salam.



They claim that the executives and the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate during the 2016 Elections preached “skirt and blouse; some of whom were visibly seen paying losing bonus against the then parliamentary candidate, Hon. Ernest Kofi Yakah”.



“As a group, we have pondered thoroughly over the misunderstanding that has engulfed the party in the constituency and decided to do the honourable thing considering the article 46 of the NDC Constitution and its implications.

“In light of this, the group deems it highly to stay away from the party to enable them re-launch and embark the journey of skirt and blouse that was born four years ago (2016) in the New Edubiase Constituency which saw our first and ever lost of the parliamentary seat”, the statement read in part.



The New Edubiase Constituency until 2016 had been a stronghold of the opposition NDC in the Ashanti region but they lost the seat for the first time since 1992 to the NPP after division and apathy set into the party rank in the run-up to the elections.



The NPP won the seat for the first time with George Boahen Oduro polling 18,477 representing 56.47% of valid votes cast against NDC’s Ernest Kofi Yakah’s 14,050 representing 42.94%.



The group has vowed to extend the margin between the NPP and the NDC by 10,000 votes if the opposition party goes ahead with Abdul Salam Adams as its parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections but they would however vote for the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

