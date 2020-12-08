Election 2020: Afenyo-Markin retains Effutu parliamentary seat

Alexander Afenyo Markin, Parliamentary candidate for the Effutu constituenc

Alexander Afenyo Markin, sitting MP and Parliamentary candidate for the Effutu constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, has once again been given the chance to keep on with his competent work of representing the constituency in parliament.

With 33, 554votes, Alex beat his opponent James Kofi Annan of the National Democratic Congress by a solid 14,391votes to retain his seat, as the latter was only able to secure 19,163votes in the contest.



Alexander Afenyo Markin rose through the political ranks as an Assemblyman and a Presiding Member of the Effutu Municipal Assembly, and in 2012, got elected as the

Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency. He has since maintained the seat.