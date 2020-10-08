Election 2020: Akua Donkor, Adakabre submit nomination forms

Akua Donkor has filed her nomination pending approval

Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor has filed her nomination for the 2020 elections on the fourth day of the exercise.

Flanked by her running mate, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, and other executives, the GFP flag bearer submitted her forms to the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa.



She submitted a four-part bankers draft of the 100,000 fee to the Commission, explaining that, it was the only provision made by her bank.

Giving her remarks after submitting her documents, Akua Donkor commended Jean Mensa for transforming the EC and giving it a face lift.



So far, seven presidential aspirants have submitted their forms since the Commission opened nominations.