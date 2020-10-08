Election 2020: Akua Donkor puts a jinx on Mahama over ‘betrayal’

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor is unhappy with former President John Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, she recalled how she supported and spoke in favour of the former President yet received nothing in return.



"For repaying my good with evil, God's wrath will soon descend on John Mahama...he will never have peace neither will he ever become president again in this country" she swore.