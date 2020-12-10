Election 2020: Akufo-Addo, Mahama and the 16-region voting pattern

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

The Electoral Commission of Ghana declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner for the Monday, December 7 polls.

He polled 6,730,587 representing 51.302 per cent of total valid votes cast.



Election 2020 becomes the NPP flagbearer's second win after losing to the opposition NDC candidate, John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama in the 2008 and 2012 elections respectively.



Over 13,119,460 eligible Ghanaian voters went out to exercise their franchise at the respective 275 constituencies.



John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the NDC had 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent of the total valid votes cast.



GhanaWeb has detailed how 16 regions in the country voted in the presidential elections as certified by the Electoral Commission.



Making a comparative analysis based on the 2016 elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had 5,766,107 votes representing 53.7 per cent whilst John Dramani Mahama had 4,788,724 votes representing 44.6 per cent.



In the 2020 general elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost 2.4 per cent votes whilst John Dramani Mahama gained 2.7 per cent.







Ahafo Region



In the Ahafo region, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the Presidential elections with 145,584 votes, representing 55.1 per cent followed by John Dramani Mahama with 116,485, representing 44.2 per cent.

Ashanti Region



President Nana Akufo-Addo at the end of the polls won with 1,795,824 votes in the Ashanti region. He outdid John Dramani Mahama who secured 653,149 of total votes cast in the region.



This represents 71.6 and 26.1 per cent respectively.



Bono Region



In the Bono region, however, the NPP obtained maximum votes with a total of 292,604 votes cast in their favour, representing 58.2 per cent and the NDC obtained 203,329 votes, which also represents 40.4 per cent.



Bono East Region



The NDC’s Candidate John Dramani Mahama, in the Bono East won with 213,694 votes representing 54.7 per cent against President Akufo-Addo’s 153,341 votes which represents 44.3 per cent.



Central Region



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swept 613,804 votes in the Central Region, whilst NDC’s John Dramani Mahama obtained 538,829 votes.



This represents 52.7 per cent and 45.9 per cent respectively.

Eastern region



In the Eastern region, President Akufo-Addo garnered 752,061 votes, representing 60.5 per cent against John Mahama’s 470,999 votes, which represents 38.5 per cent.



Greater Accra Region



John Dramani Mahama led the Presidential race in the Greater Accra Region with 1,326,487 votes whilst President Akufo-Addo obtained 1,253,179 votes in the Greater Accra region.



These votes represent 51.0 per cent and 48.1 per cent respectively.



North East Region



122, 742 of ballots cast representing 51.4 per cent went in President Akufo-Addo‘s favour in the North East Region, whereas John Mahama who secured 112,306 votes. This also represents 47.0 per cent of the valid votes cast.



Northern Region



In the Northern Region, the NDC triumphed over the NPP with 476,550 total votes cast against 409,963 votes.



This represents 52.9 per cent for the NDC and 46.1 per cent for the NPP.





Oti Region



In the Oti Region, the NDC beat the NPP with 181,021 votes against 103,865 votes in the presidential race.



In terms of percentages, the NDC had 62.8 per cent whilst the NPP had 35.7 per cent of the total valid votes cast.



Savannah Region



The NDC polled 144,244 representing 63.0 per cent of votes cast against President Akufo-Addo’s 80,605 votes which represent 35.2 per cent in the Savanna Region.



Upper East Region



Meanwhile, the NDC‘s 335,502 of counted ballots was significantly more than NPP‘s 170,340 votes won in the Upper East region.



The total votes cast represents 63.3 per cent for the NDC and 34.4 per cent for the NPP.



Upper West Region

In the Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo lost the bid to John Dramani Mahama with 238,972 votes cast in his favour against 121,230.



This implies that the NPP had 29.9 per cent against the NDC's 67.4 per cent of the total votes.



Volta Region



John Dramani Mahama amassed 606, 508 of votes in the Volta Region as compared to Nana Akufo-Addo‘s 100, 481 votes.



This in terms of percentage, the NDC candidate John Mahama had 84.8 per cent whilst Nana Akufo-Addo had 14.1 per cent.



Western Region



Nana Akufo-Addo in the Western Region, recorded 439,724 votes representing 51.0 per cent while John Mahama gained 398, 549 of votes representing 46.2 per cent.



Western North Region



In the Western North Region, John Dramani Mahama with 175,240 votes representing 53.6 per cent and Nana Akufo-Addo had 175,240 votes representing 45.0 per cent.



