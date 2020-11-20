Election 2020: Akufo-Addo resumes campaign Saturday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will resume his campaign activities Saturday, November 21.

He is expected to visit Hohoe in the Volta Region on Saturday.



TV3’s Presidential Correspondent Nana Kwaku Aduah reported on Friday, November 20 that the President will open a mini-hydropower station as part of the tour.



He is also expected to commission several other projects.

Mr Akufo-Addo suspended his campaign following the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings last week Thursday, November 12.



The former president died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.