Election 2020: 'Akufo-Addo using military to steal my victory, we'll resist it' – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

Former President John Mahama has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of attempting to use the Ghana Armed Forces to “steal the victory” of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Monday’s elections.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, the presidential candidate of the NDC also denied rumours that he had conceded to Mr Akufo-Addo and called to congratulate him.



“I want to state categorically and firmly that I have not congratulated any person and no attempt should be made to steal this election; we’ll resist it”, Mr Mahama said.



“We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us”, said the former President, adding: “It’s clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country; Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government”.



He said the NDC’s analysis of the results show that the biggest opposition party has won the majority of seats in Parliament.



“We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in parliament; 140 seats in Parliament, which is a majority and no attempt should be made to subvert that.

“I’ve looked at the results we’ve collated so far and I’m excited, I’m happy with the results; we won in 10 regions out of 16 and the Ghanaian people have expressed confidence in us.



“We would resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people”, he repeated and accused the President of resorting to undemocratic means to steal the will of the people.



“Some of what is happening is unacceptable and Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic: You cannot use the military to try to overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won and, so, we would resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people. The right thing must be done.



“We’ve collated our results and we thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they have in us and we will give further details later … and our people should remain calm as we wait for the final verdict but we are happy that Ghanaians have voted for change”, he said.