Election 2020: Akufo-Addo will set another record - Kabila predicts

Thu, 5 Nov 2020 Source: Peace FM
James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has predicted a massive win for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 election.
In a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Wednesday, he said: "...2020 President Akufo-Addo is likely to set another record by being the first president seeking reelection to increase his percentage score in the second term instead of declining."
Source: Peace FM
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Dzamesi and Avedzi promise peaceful elections in Ketu North
- Vote for me to sustain my husband's legacy – Murdered Mfantseman MP's wife
- Bawumia ends 2-day tour of Western North
- Election 2020: Police demand helicopter to distribute electoral materials
- US election results will have no effect on Ghana’s – Prof Agyeman Duah
- Read all related articles