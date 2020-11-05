Election 2020: Akufo-Addo will win hands down – Mame Yaa Aboagye

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Maame Yaa Aboagye

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mame Yaa Aboagye has predicted a massive win for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to her, Ghanaians will go for the NPP in 2020 because of the unprecedented work of President Akufo-Addo.



“I have been touring most of the constituencies in Ghana with the General Secretary, John Boadu and everywhere we go, it is four more for Nana to do more. It is not as if they have been paid to support NPP but you could see genuine love and support for the NPP due to the unprecedented work of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Records don’t lie; the records are visible for every Ghanaians to see and they are testifying at every home about the good works of President Akufo-Addo...indeed he has Performed Better."

She also quashed attempts to draw similarities between the US and Ghana Presidential elections.



“US election outcome has nothing to do with Ghana’s election because 2020 election is about one's hard work and not comparison. Akufo-Addo has over-performed and that is the most important thing. Successes chalked under the NPP government is what will grant us the success in the upcoming polls and not any political historical similarity," she said.