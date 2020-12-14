Election 2020: All fake Pastors should be killed – Lucifer

Self-professed spiritual leader, Kweku Peprah popularly known as Lucifer

Self-professed spiritual leader, Kweku Peprah popularly known as Lucifer has stated that, all fake pastors should be killed.

According to him, if this is done, the number of fake prophets in the country will reduce and innocent Christians will no more be misled. “Innocent Christians being misled in the name of prophecies will end. At the end of the day, no ‘Man of God’ can also extort money from unsuspecting people”, Lucifer indicated.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa’s on the NsemPii Show, aired on Happy 98.9FM, Lucifer said, “If I had the right, I would kill every prophet who gives fake prophecy”.



He believes that the number of fake pastors in the country keeps rising because they have been left to do whatever pleases them. “But if action was being taken against them, their number would’ve reduced drastically”.

“These prophets are the cause of most of the problems in our churches”, he said.



He added that if he were to be the president of the country, he will close down the church of any prophet who gives a fake prophecy as he believes that is the only sure way to deal with them.