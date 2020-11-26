Election 2020: Anyone who will cause confusion, snatch ballot box is a thief – Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has described any individual who storms voting centres on December 7 to cause chaos as a thief.

He continued that any person who plans on snatching a ballot box on the election day will be dealt with, as that person is a threat to the peace and democracy of the country.



In an interview with Citi News, Mr Ankrah noted that “Anybody who comes there and attempts to snatch a ballot box or attempts to cause confusion, that person is a thief. That person is a threat to our democracy and must be dealt with accordingly,” Mr Ankrah stressed.



Afriyie Ankrah also noted that the NDC has set up a task force which will collaborate with state security agencies to police the elections.



He noted that the task force will be deployed across the 275 constituencies in the country.

The director of elections, explaining why the party has set up a task force said “The proper police are there to help. They want the right thing. They want peace. All we want is that on 7th and 8th December we are still in Ghana with peace. That is all we want.”



The task force, named the Citizens’ Arrest Task Force are to hand over any suspicious characters to the police on election day.







