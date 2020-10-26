Election 2020: Aren't you tired of NPP and NDC? - Brigette Dzogbenuku asks Ghanaians

The presidential candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Brigette Dzogbenuku has appealed to Ghanaians to vote for her and the party in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Madam Dzogbenuku was of a strong view that Ghanaians are tired of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), hence craving a new political party to take over the reins.



To her, the PPP is the best option for the nation.



According to her, the NPP and NDC have caused divisions in the country and rendered Ghana a one-party State, in that people who are not members nor supporters of either of the party don't get to enjoy the national cake.

"The two parties, first of all, they've divided us a lot. They've divided Ghana. Again, we're not getting the progress we expect. It's as if, when they win, the country becomes a one-party state... I think we should look at Ghana as Ghanaians in totality, regardless of the party involved. They have implemented a lot of policies but it's purely along party lines to score party political points. So, our governance has become purely partisan rather than the collective for Ghana," she stated.



Madam Dzogbenuku asked Ghanaians to opt for the PPP, promising the party will ensure no Ghanaian is deprived.



"After winning the elections, you become the Government of Ghana, not a government of NPP or NDC. You're a government of all Ghanaians."