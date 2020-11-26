Election 2020: Arrangements made for every security personnel to vote – IGP

James Oppong-Boanuh, IGP

Arrangements have been made for every security personnel in Ghana, who wishes to vote in the 7 December 2020 polls, to do so, Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh has promised.

Speaking to the personnel at the Independence Square ahead of a joint peace march by all the security agencies on Thursday, 26 November 2020, Mr Oppong-Boanuh said: “Ladies and gentlemen of the services, I know that some of you have been told, or are not going to have the chance to vote on the special voting day, but arrangements have been made for each and every one of you to vote”.



“Each and everyone one of you is going to be made to vote”, he stressed, adding: “None of you is going to be disenfranchised”.



“Take it from me”, the police chief assured the personnel.

“Each and every one of you is going to have the opportunity of voting”, he emphasised.



The IGP’s assurance to the security service personnel follows claims by security analyst Adam Bonaa that the Electoral Commission had deleted the names of some of them from the special voting register.



Arrangements are made for security personnel, EC staff as well as journalists to vote on 1 December 2020 in every election year since they will be busy on the Election Day 7 December 2020.