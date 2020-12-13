Election 2020: Arrest and prosecute perpetrators of election violence - OneGhana Movement demand

There were some acts of violence before and during the elections

OneGhana Movement has called for the arrest and prosecution of persons whose violent activities led to the death of five people on election day and thereafter.

Last Monday, Ghanaians went to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament to serve for the next four years.



In what was described as a safe and peaceful election, violence was recorded in other parts of the country with five people confirmed dead alongside scores of injured persons.



Having followed reports of the violent incidence that happened at the Savelugu, Techiman South, Awutu Senya East, Ablekuma South, Techiman East, and other Constituencies, OneGhana Movement says there is an urgent need for the security service to cause the arrest of all persons involved.



“We demand an independent probe into circumstances that led to the death of the 5 people as well as the injury of 17 persons.



This, the organisation, explained will serve as a deterrent for others who would attempt such actions in future.

Citing incidents that need investigation, One Ghana highlighted four regions within which some casualties were recorded.



