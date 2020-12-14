Election 2020: Arrogant ministers created problems for NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has noted that some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were extremely arrogant towards Ghanaians prior to the elections.

This, he said, nearly created problems for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary polls.



Mr Agyapong said on Net2 that the party will no longer tolerate proud appointees.



“I constantly raised issues about the attitude of these arrogant ministers but they said I was destroying the party.



“Clearly, their arrogant posture nearly created problems for the NPP in the elections. This time we are not going to allow that to happen,” he said.

He further revealed that majority of the supporters of the NPP were neglected and disrespected by the appointees.



Nonetheless, he said, these supporters stood by the party during the polls.



“The same party supporters who were neglected stood by us. It teaches us one lesson that we should not take them for granted, he said.