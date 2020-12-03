Election 2020: Asawase NPP, NDC PCs sign peace pact

NDC and NPP parliamentary candidates for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak and Alidu Seidu

The parliamentary candidates for both New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti Region have signed an agreement to commit to peace in the December 7 polls.

The peace pact signing was organised by the Asokore Mampong Traditional Council in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Local Council of Churches and No Business as Usual (NBU).



This follows the marking of the constituency as one of the 635 hotspots in the region by the Ghana Police Service in the upcoming general elections.



The incumbent Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC, Muntaka Mubarak signed and promised to commit to peace before, during and after the election.

He also expressed unhappiness over some happenings in the constituency ahead of the poll.



For his part, Alidu Seidu, the parliamentary candidate for the governing NPP who doubles as MCE for Asokore Mampong Municipality also signed the peace pact and promised to ensure that peace reigns in the elections.