Election 2020: Asawase seat not up for contest - Kwame Zu

Ashanti Regional Secretary of NDC, Kwame Zu

As far as the Asawase constituency is concerned, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) still maintains a firm grip on the seat, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party Kwame Zu has said.

He argues that though there appears to be some wrangling in the constituency which suggests that the NDC is losing its majority hold, that is far from the reality on the ground.



According to him, the largest opposition party in the country does not see any form of competition in Asawase ahead of the upcoming December 7 polls.



Speaking in an interaction on CitiNews, Kwame Zu said “When you stay outside the constituency or Ashanti Region, you may think the seat is up for contest. It is not a competition; it is a conclusive matter.”



“Our opponents may try to create the impression that they are closing in the gap, but that is not true. It is not the case that we are contesting with anybody,” Citinewsroom in its publication further quoted him.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka who doubles as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament will be going against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Alhaji Alidu Seidu.



Alhaji Alidu Seidu has only several occasions stated that though the Asawase seat has always been a stronghold of the NDC, it will become an NPP seat after December 7.



