Election 2020: Ashanti Ladies for NPP targets 2.8 million votes for NPP

Ashanti Ladies for NPP

Pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Ashanti Ladies for NPP has targeted 2.8 million votes in the upcoming general elections for the party in the Ashanti Region.

NPP secured 1,647,274 representing 76.27% in the 2016 general elections while NDC secured 497,235 representing 23.02% in the Ashanti Region.



The Ashanti Ladies for NPP campaign is aimed at helping President Akufo-Addo and NPP to retain power in the December elections.



The Founder and President of the group Jacklin Boakye Yiadom known as Atwima Lady in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo during the inauguration of the group said President Akufo-Addo deserves another four years to continue to implement his good policies to help transform Ghana’s economy.



According to Jacklin Boakye Yiadom, they will ensure that overwhelming majority of Ghanaians, especially first time voters, are well ‘conscientized’ on the need to vote to retain the NPP government.

“Many Ghanaians faced unprecedented economic hardships, which consequently led to job losses and high unemployment rate, poor healthcare provision and cut-throat utility bills and others when NDC government was in power. Nana Akufo-Addo has been able to fix majority of problems created by the previous NDC government because of good policies his government has implemented. President Akufo-Addo and NPP deserves more than four years,” she said.



Jacklin Boakye Yiadom charged Ghanaians to ignore members of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ lies about President Akufo-Addo’s administration and vote massively for NPP.



She therefore charged pro NPP groups to work hard to retain NPP in power.

