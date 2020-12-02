Election 2020: Awuah-Darko meets small scale miners to discuss GOLDBOD

Mr. Kwame Awuah-Darko, NDC manifesto spokesperson on Trade and Industry

Small scale miners will heave a sigh of relief as the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) will introduce a new Board in the mining sector.

At a forum organized by National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association Ghana (NCSSMAG) at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, the miners were taken through a thorough education on the prospects of their business.



Speaking at the forum, Mr. Kwame Awuah-Darko, NDC manifesto spokesperson on Trade and Industry said that the Gold Development Board (GOLDBOD) will serve as an umbrella agency for the Small & Medium Scale mining businesses, harnessing their collective strength in order to effectively develop and grow their businesses.



He added that service support from the GOLDBOD to the mining industry, as envisaged in the NDC Manifesto would range from concession identification and viability including increasing the minimum concession size, health, safety and efficiency in mine operations, equipment financing and mining input, research and standardization, gold recovery optimization and land reclamation services.



Kofi Adams, chairman for small-scale miners-Obuasi appealed to the NDC to include on the Gold Board 5 of their members when elected; Assuring the party of a 100% vote from the mining communities.



”We don’t need much from you. We only need 5 of our members on the proposed Gold Board. This is because Miner Associations are giving the Mahama led NDC a hundred percent vote."

"We cannot forget the two bad years of the ban on all forms of small-scale mining activities by the current NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo, which rendered us hopeless and saddled with debts, broke our homes, and sent many of us to the grave.”



In order to make sure all members go out and vote, The Association has agreed that all mining activities should break on the 5th of December 2020, Kojo Peprah, President of NCSCMAG said.



In attendance were over 300 concession and site owners from across the country.







