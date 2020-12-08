Election 2020: Banished Sanja Nanja back to Parliament

Sanja Nanja lost the seat in 2016

Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sanja Nanja in the Atebubu-Amanten Constituency of the Bono East Region has regained his seat.

Sanja Nanja was banished by the Atebubu Traditional Council and banned from the Constituency for reportedly insulting the Queen Mother of the area, Nana Afuah Denyina, on live radio.



But he contested for the seat which he lost in 2016 to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Kofi Amoakohene who is also the Regional Minister and has since won it back in the just-ended polls



Sanja Nanja polled 17,588 representing 56.86 per cent with Hon Kofi Amoakohene coming in second with 13,169 representing 42.53 per cent of the total votes cast.

A total of 833 candidates contested the parliamentary race in all 275 constituencies in the country.



This year’s election is unique because the biggest opposition party NDC presented a former President John Dramani Mahama whiles the governing NPP presented the sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.