Election 2020: Bantama, Tamale North voting late into the night – EC

EC boss, Jean Mensa

Bantama and Tamale North constituencies are still voting because they had long queues of voters even after 5 pm when polling officially ended, the Electoral Commission has announced.

The EC, in a statement, said it is “aware that by the close of polls at 5 pm today, there were long queues in some polling stations within Bantama and Tamale North constituencies, and as such, voting is still ongoing”.



The Commission said “to ensure a seamless and orderly voting process in the affected polling stations”, it has “provided rechargeable lamps to ensure that voting continues in a seamless manner”.



“The Commission has also activated addition biometric verification devices to speed up the voting process”, it said, adding: “In addition, all officials on the ground are working tirelessly and security has also been beefed up to ensure the process is peaceful and orderly”.



“We assure the general public, especially the electorate in these constituencies that every voter will be allowed to cast their vote and that every vote will count”, the EC noted.

Meanwhile, counting is ongoing in several parts of the country after the close of polls.



Many parliamentary results are expected to be known within the next few hours.



The EC had also promised to declare the presidential results within 24 hours after the end of voting.