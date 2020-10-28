Election 2020: Bawumia appeals to Afram Plains residents to reconsider their voting pattern

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the electorate within the Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South constituencies to reconsider their voting pattern and this time around vote for the NPP.

The Vice President who was on a visit to the two island constituencies promised the chiefs and people of Afram Plains at two separate durbars organised in his honour at Donkorkrom and Ekye Amanfrom during his campaign tour that they will get development projects if they vote for the NPP.



“For 28-years, you have voted for the NDC and you have been loyal to them but there is nothing to show here for all the support you gave them even though they have been in government for years,” Vice President Bawumia said. "In all these 28-years, the MPs have been NDC MPs and they could not get their NDC governments to bring development to the people of Afram Plains, especially under the last NDC government which lasted eight years in office.”



The Vice President’s comments came after the chiefs of Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South had complained about their towns and villages being neglected by the political class, as well as the deplorable state of the two constituencies.



Dr Bawumia indicated that his party has always believed in all-inclusive development which has made them spread developmental projects to many parts of the country which include expanding electricity to rural communities in the Afram Plains, as well as the construction of CHPs compounds and mechanical boreholes.

He, however, appealed passionately to the electorate of Afram Plains to reject the NDC and vote for the incumbent party since they, the incumbent NPP have introduced interventions such as Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Zongo Development Fund and One Constituency One Ambulance.



“It has been 28 years of neglect and disappointment by the NDC. This year, let the NDC know that enough is enough,” the vice president added. “The NDC has done nothing for Afram Plains and they cannot point to any substantial development they have brought to the people. The evidence is out there and Nana [a Chief] has confirmed it.”



The Vice President further added: “We urge you to give the NPP a chance and you will see the difference between the NPP and the NDC. You need a Member of Parliament who can represent you well and lobby for more developments for you. So, I urge you to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP MPs for the much-needed development of Afram Plains.”