Election 2020: Be orderly – Samira Bawumia, as she votes

Samia Bawumia casting her vote

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Samia Bawumia, has urged all Ghanaians to “conduct themselves in an orderly manner”, as they cast their votes today, Monday, 7 December 2020.

Describing the voting process as being “smooth so far”, she said that everything is going as planned.



Mrs Bawumia voted at the Christ the King Parish polling centre at the Cantonments in the Greater Accra region at around 11: 20 am.

Addressing the media, she said: “So far, I’m happy with the process. It is very smooth and orderly and I can see that it is going as planned".



“Most of the reports we are getting so far is that it's been smooth so far, so, we encourage all Ghanaians to get out and vote and conduct themselves in a very orderly manner, follow the protocols that have been set out and exercise their civic responsibility”.