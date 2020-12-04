Election 2020: Be transparent – Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections to Electoral Commission

Claudia Lumor, Founder, Glitz Africa & UNFPA Ambassador

The Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections (CPPE) has asked the Electoral Commission of Ghana to be transparent in the upcoming elections on December 7.

A statement signed by Claudia Lumor, Founder, Glitz Africa & UNFPA Ambassador, Ghana, and two other members of CPPE said, as Ghana heads to the polls on Monday “we the CPPE call on all Ghanaians, young and old to act in accordance with the laws of Ghana whilst we exercise our democratic right to periodically choose our leaders.”



The statement explained that elections provide us with the platform to freely express our political will, as the sovereignty of our homeland Ghana resides in us, “in whose name and for whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised” as we are told in the first clause of the first article of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



“We therefore commend the Electoral Commission for all the work it has done in preparation for the upcoming elections, and for the transparency and professionalism that has epitomized and characterized its work in the past few months, and was further exhibited during the special voting exercise this week.



We however urge the Electoral Commission to demonstrate this same transparency and professionalism in the conduct of the elections on Monday 7th December 2020, so as to entrench our democracy and repay the confidence we have reposed in them as an independent State institution.

We also commend the security agencies for their consistent commitment to safeguarding our nascent democracy in our Fourth Republic, and urge them to be vigilant before, during and after the elections in order to maintain the peace and stability we are presently enjoying.



Finally, we call on all political parties in Ghana to deliver their closing arguments to the good people of Ghana this week, in a peaceful, professional and respectful manner, devoid of fake news, misinformation and disinformation, insults and/or name-calling, and further urge them to cooperate with the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to make the elections a resounding success, where Ghana will be the ultimate winner”, the statement said



CPPE is an association of young Ghanaian professionals from all walks of life, dedicated to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Ghana in 2020 and beyond. It is made up of Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, Lawyer & Law Lecturer (Convener, CPPE); Claudia Lumor, Founder, Glitz Africa & UNFPA Ambassador, Ghana (Programmes Coordinator, CPPE); Mr. Andrew Khartey, Lawyer (Press Secretary, CPPE).