Election 2020: Bekwai should be declared flashpoint – Independent Candidate

Supporters of Independent Parliamentary aspirant, Lawyer Akwasi Amofa Agyemang

Independent Parliamentary aspirant for the Bekwai Constituency Lawyer Akwasi Amofa Agyemang wants the area to be flagged as a flashpoint going into the December 7 polls.

His call comes on the back of a recent stand-off among the Bekwai youth over who should become their representative in Parliament.



Wielding clubs and machetes, opposing factions from the camp of incumbent Member of Parliament Joe Osei Owusu and the independent aspirant clashed in Bekwai on Tuesday.



Lawyer Akwasi Amofa, who was disqualified from contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary, has since been campaigning as an independent candidate.



He describes the recent clash as unprecedented, hence his call for the area to be declared a flashpoint.



“With the rising tension at Bekwai, the area must be declared a hotspot for riots in the face of the incoming general elections,” he told Aduanaba Kofi Asante on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma.

“If Bekwai is declared a hotspot, the security agencies will flood the area to contain any unforeseen situations; we don’t want issues to escalate into crisis.”



Akoma FM‘s checks indicate the police in the area are yet to apprehend any individual in the recent clashes.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei Owusu, has distanced himself from the chaos.



“I will want to emphatically make it clear that I have no idea why the youth are staging such chaotic scenes,” he said.