Election 2020: Bia East NABCO trainees pledge to campaign for Akufo-Addo

A photo of NABCO trainees

Source: Daniel Kaku - Contributor

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) beneficiaries of the Bia East District in the Western North Region have promised to help President Akufo-Addo to renew his four-year mandate come December 7 by campaigning and voting massively for him.

Some trainees who spoke to the media when the District NABCO held its Career Pathway Training workshop over the weekend, said they were once members of the Unemployment Graduates Association but with the introduction of NABCO, they can now get monthly stipend/allowance without depending on their parents.



They also believed that the second coming of President Akufo-Addo would secure them permanent jobs.



In this regard, they disclosed that they had formed a Campaign Team to canvass votes for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to retain power.



A Female trainee in an interview noted the allowance SMS notification alone was a morale booster and sign of relief at the end of the month.



"Without NABCO maybe I will have by now engage in 'Ashawoo' so I fully support four more for Nana to do more", she disclosed.



Another female who shared her excitement with Daniel Kaku stated that "I completed School at 2012 seating idle depending on my father and mother for survival which can lead me to prostitution (Ashawo) but with God that Nana Addo came, NABCO I'm now with hope at the end of the month that I'm going to the Bank to cash money on my E-zwitch. I said four more for Nana, all should help us to vote for Nana for him to continue and make us permanent staff".

A male Trainee also said he believes the permanent job is coming and the only way for them to grab it is to retain President Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020, and therefore the Association will help them campaign for the New Patriotic Party.



On his part, the District Coordinator of NABCO Hon. Simon Domekyile popularly known as Aluta, called on all trainees to vote for Nana Addo come December 7th as a way of showing him an appreciation for reducing the number of unemployed graduates through NABCO.



"Nana will open the portal for fresh graduates, give permanent jobs and increase the allowance so don't be ungrateful," he emphasized.



Hon. Domikyile, during the workshop, urged the trainees to exhibit good character at their various agencies or institutions so that their Model Implementation Partners (MIP's) can be able to recommend them for a permanent jobs when there's a vacancy.



The training workshop was part of the measures by NABCO to train the Trainees on permanent job employment and become innovative in establishing their enterprises after the exit of the three years programme.

