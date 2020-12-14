Election 2020: Blood of persons who died will be on you - EC Chair told

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi North constituency in the Volta Region, Richard Awudza, has insisted that the Electoral Commission is aware that former President John Dramani Mahama won the polls and not the incumbent.

He argues that the electoral body chaired by Jean Mensa manipulated figures in favour of the NPP saying “what she (EC Chairperson) is trying to do is unlawful; stealing is a sin in the bible, she knows Akufo-Addo didn’t win this election but she has changed figures for Akufo-Addo to be declared as a winner is very wrong.”



He stated that “the blood of Ghanaians who have lost their lives due to election violence shall rest on the EC chairperson.”

“Anyone who died as a result of this violence that Jean Mensa and her family are causing in Ghana, God in heaven will demand every account of it from their hands and they will never see peace until they do the right thing.”



He made the remarks at an interaction with residents in Ave-Dakpa on Friday 11, December 2020, 48 hours after the EC declared President Nana Addo President-elect again for the next four years.