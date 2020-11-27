Election 2020: Bugri Naabu predicts 75% victory for Akufo-Addo

Bugri Naabu

A former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu has predicted a 75 per cent victory margin for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 elections.

This prediction, according to him, is based on the remarkable performance of Mr Akufo-Addo with regards to the kind of transformational policies and programmes including the free senior high school (SHS) programme he has introduced in his first term in office.



He further indicated that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will poll 25 per cent in the elections.



“President Akufo-Addo will win by 75 per cent margin and John Mahama will get 25 per cent,” Bugri Naabu told TV3 on Thursday, November 26.



“This is based on the peace that we are enjoying in the country, and programme such as the free Senior High school programme,” he added.



He further stated that it will be “premature to change the NPP government in the elections this year.”

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana ahead of the December 7 polls has revealed that 51.7 per cent of Ghanaians will vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the elections were held today.



The survey also noted that some 40.4 per cent will vote for the opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama.



A further 1.4 per cent of voters, according to the survey, will vote for the Ghana Union Movement’s Rev. Christian Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom.



The survey, which sampled nearly 12,000 registered voters in 100 swing constituencies across the 16 regions of Ghana, also revealed corruption is not a key determinant for voters in the December 7 elections.



Presenting findings of the survey, Lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department Kaakyire Frempong said many of the voters maintain campaign messages will form the basis for their vote.

He pointed out that 51 per cent of voters think incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs will retain their seats in Parliament while 35 per cent of seats are up for grabs.



Some 13 per cent of the voters say MPs are likely to be changed, he said.



“It can be argued that this election is solely contested on policy-based issues. In this election, the economic issues have been framed around tangible and implementable policies. For the Ghanaian voter, their choice is for the candidate who has the capacity to carry through with transformational policies. Therefore, it did not come as a surprise when 62.2 per cent of voters said the Free Senior High School programme offers hope to their future aspirations.



“It is interesting from voters’ respondents captured in Table 5 that the banking restructuring exercise that was greeted with cynicism and lamentations by the affected customers and business owners would have no effect on voters’ choices at the polls (0.7%). The voters have confirmed the policy-driven voting paradigm in contemporary elections.



“A majority of Ghanaian voters said they believe in the policies and programs being implemented by the incumbent government ( 61.7%). Only a minority 26.8% expressed lack of faith in the incumbent’s policies and 11.5% declined to make a response,” he said.