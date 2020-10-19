Election 2020: CODEO trains 30 regional coordinators

A group photo of the regional coordinators with some key stakeholders

Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is holding a 3-day workshop for 30 regional coordinators ahead of the December 7 polls.

These 30 people who went through the process of interviewing and recruitment were selected from across the country.



The training workshop will equip the regional coordinators with the requisite skills to support and manage CODEO’s election observation activities at the regional level.



They are also to identify, recruit, and train volunteers to be in charge of the 275 constituencies who, together with them, will represent CODEO at various election centres on December 7.

Speaking at the launch of the national training of trainers workshop Monday, October 19, 2020, in Accra, the Acting Chairperson of CODEO, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu stated that “In view of the upcoming December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections, CODEO is engaging from among its member organisations, 30 regional coordinators from the various regions of the country who are going to be equipped with the requisite skills to manage CODEO’s Election-Day observation activities in their assigned regions…”



“The 30 CODEO regional coordinators were chosen from a number of prospective volunteers after a rigorous vetting process. They will undergo three days of training and deploy dedicated and non-partisan constituency supervisors, Election Day Observers and Constituency Collation Centre Observers for the election day observation”.



Meanwhile, a total of 2,300 non-partisan observers comprising of stationery and roaming observers will be deployed at various election centres.