Election 2020: CPP govt will solve high unemployment in Nkawkaw – Greenstreet

The Presidential Candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has promised to improve the fortunes of one of its stronghold communities, Nkawkaw, should the party get the nod to govern the country on December 7.

He said the CPP has learned with sadness that Nkawkaw, a sprawling town in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region, has a very high unemployment rate among the youth and women.



“Convention People’s Party is a party for Kwahu. If you know the history, Mpraeso, Kwahu, Abetifi, Nkawkaw, all these places are for the Convention People’s Party, only at a point, there was a small change.



"But we are pleading with you to come back to your home. Your home is the Convention People’s Party,” he said.



He was addressing CPP sympathisers in the Eastern Region town on Monday, November 23, 2020, as part of the party’s 2020 electioneering campaign.

He said a CPP government will work to bring industries to the area to reduce the level of unemployment of the people.



Ivor Greenstreet also used the occasion to introduce the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the CPP, Mark Osei Yeboah, to the constituents.







