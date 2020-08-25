Politics

Election 2020: CPP unlikely to win with Greenstreet - Political analyst

CPP flagbearer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

A political analyst and lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Mr Jonathan Okyere says the Convention People’s Party (CPP) is not likely to win the 2020 elections because of their choice of flagbearer.

Mr Okyere told CTV’s Akua Sonto on 24 August 2020 that even though the CPP's flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet is “a fantastic gentleman, speaks so well and very intelligent”, the two major political parties have competitive advantages.



Mr Okyere said: “Whether he has the physical disposition to do the campaign that everybody will do, I'm not too sure about that. Unfortunately, he seems to be physically challenged and it takes something away from him but when it comes to delivery and his vision, there's no two ways about that but you see you need to be physically present in many parts of the country to be able to woo people to come to your fold other than that it is going to be difficult for him.”

He, however, applauded the decision of the CPP to vest the flagbearer mandate into Ivor Greenstreet, while reiterating that the Party will not make any meaningful impact in the December polls.



“It is the decision of the CPP to do so. I doff my hat out for them and I respect that particular decision but I don't see what they can do in 2020,” he noted.

