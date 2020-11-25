Election 2020: CPP will revive over 50 collapsed factories for job creation - Greenstreet

Ivor Greenstreet is CPP flagbearer for the December polls

Flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has indicated that his administration would revive over 50 collapsed factories established by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, to drive an aggressive job creation agenda.

He said, the CPP under the leadership of Dr Nkurmah, first President of Ghana, established many manufacturing factories to power the economy.



However, successive governments had watched all of the factories to collapse while the youth unemployment rate had soured in the country.



Mr Greenstreet, who was addressing CPP faithful at the premises of a once vibrant matches factory at Kade in the Eastern Region as part of a campaign visit, said it was a shame that "today we are exporting everything including matches and toothpicks when we have the capacity and what it takes to produce them here" and called for massive votes for the CPP for a change in that direction.



The CPP Flagbearer mentioned the Anomabo citrus factory, Ellembelle vegetable oil factory, Eveready batteries at Huni valley, a fish processing factory, Akwatia Diamonds Company Limited, Pomadze poultry farms and abattoirs, Kade matches corporation, New matches factory at Akim Oda and Akosombo textiles limited as some of the factories to be revived to create jobs for the teeming youth when voted into power.



Mr Greenstreet recalled that the Kade matches factory was established in 1964 and supplied matches to not less than 10 African countries, he said, adding that by 1966, it was one of the leading producers of matches in the world and wondered why successive governments had allowed the factory to continue to deteriorate.



He said the CPP had an enviable track record as the only party that could build a resilient economy based on industrialization and appealed to the electorate not to be swayed by the political talks of the NDC and the NPP who had nothing to offer Ghanaians and to vote massively for the CPP on December 7, to create jobs for the youth and put Ghana on a sound economic path.





Mr Greenstreet said it was high time Ghanaians gave the CPP, which was a tried and tested political party, the chance to save the ailing economy which was heavily dependent on imports to an export-driven economy with better prospects for the people.



The Flagbearer said the achievement of the CPP under President Nkrumah alone should convince Ghanaians to vote for the CPP mentioning the Adomi Bridge, Tema Motorway, Akosombo dam and the massive educational infrastructure in the 1960s and appealed to the electorate to vote for the CPP come December 7.







