Election 2020: Charlotte Osei breaks silence on current state of Ghana

Former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, has shared a post days after Ghana’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections came to an end.

The former Electoral Commission boss said Ghana is a blessed nation, where she attached a bible quote (Psalm 33:12 – which says: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, the people he chose for his inheritance” to support her assertion.



"Thank God for Ghana. God rules over Ghana #redgoldgreenforever#ghanarocks," she wrote.



Meanwhile, her statement has generated many reactions from Ghanaians who compared the role she played as EC boss before she was replaced with the current EC boss, MS Jean Mensa.

See Mrs. Charlotte Osei's Instagram post below:



