Election 2020: Christian Council to hold one-week prayer, fasting

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo COVID 19?fit=634%2C510&ssl=1 Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

Mon, 16 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Christian Council has announced a one-week national prayer and fasting service ahead of the December 7 general elections.

According to the council, the non-denominational service will begin on November 25 through to November 29 to mobilise Christians to pray for peace before, during, and after the polls.

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the Council, Rev Dr. Cyril Fayose, indicated that the week-long religious service has been captured under the theme; “Seek peace and pursue it”.

Parts of the statement again disclosed that all flagbearers of the contesting parties will be called to affirm their commitment to a peaceful election 2020.

The Christian Council also stated amongst other things that the prayer and fasting will be climaxed with a special service on November 29 at the Perez Dome in Accra.

Below is a copy of the full statement;

