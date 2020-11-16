Election 2020: Christian Council to hold one-week prayer, fasting

Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

The Ghana Christian Council has announced a one-week national prayer and fasting service ahead of the December 7 general elections.

According to the council, the non-denominational service will begin on November 25 through to November 29 to mobilise Christians to pray for peace before, during, and after the polls.



A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the Council, Rev Dr. Cyril Fayose, indicated that the week-long religious service has been captured under the theme; “Seek peace and pursue it”.



Parts of the statement again disclosed that all flagbearers of the contesting parties will be called to affirm their commitment to a peaceful election 2020.

The Christian Council also stated amongst other things that the prayer and fasting will be climaxed with a special service on November 29 at the Perez Dome in Accra.



Below is a copy of the full statement;



